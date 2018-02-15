Mom, son survive school and airport shooting

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

Contact 5 first met Broward County art teacher Annika Dean, one year ago. She had just survived the January shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. Dean hid behind a smart cart, shielded by a stranger, as Esteban Santiago opened fire, killing 5 people.

At the time Dean said she was "most grateful for every moment now I have with my kids.”

Dean is grateful again, she says, this time that her son survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.