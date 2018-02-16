Couple remembers coach: 'He always had my back'

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds mourn at vigil for victims of Florida high school shooting

Hundreds mourn at vigil for victims of Florida high school shooting

The Parkland shooting is affecting us all.

Especially a Wellington couple. One is a former teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The other worked in safety and security with Broward County Public Schools.

SPECIAL SECTION: School shooting in Broward County

Douglas is near and dear to both Dianne and Joe Melita.

"It was a big part of my life," said Dianne.

Dianne taught at the school for 22 years.

"Very friendly school," said Joe.

When the images started coming in Wednesday, both were heartbroken.

"My heart was ust beating because I didn't know the extent," said Dianne.

Dianne was in touch with friends at the school, except one.

"He was pretty neat, pretty neat," said Dianne.

Aaron Feis was an assistant football coach and security guard at the school who is being called a hero.

Witnesses say Feis shielded several kids from being shot and later died.

"This morning it was worse when I found out," said Dianne.

She not only taught Aaron when he was a student, she also helped get him the job as a security specialist at the school.

"Just real laid back, even tempered, he would do whatever he had to do. I always felt that Aaron had my back," said Dianne.

They always kept in touch.

"Last thing I said to him was go and enjoy your sweet family on this beautiful Sunday. Sunday I said that."