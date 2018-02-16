President Trump to land in PBC around 5:15 p.m.

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds mourn at vigil for victims of Florida high school shooting

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Dog food pulled from stores after euthanasia drug found in food

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

Arraignment set for Marshall Co. shooting suspect

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

13 Russians charged with meddling to help Trump in election

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The Latest: Sessions orders review of FBI after shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The White House said Friday morning that President Donald Trump and Melania are scheduled to arrive in Palm Beach County at about 5:15 p.m.

FAA restrictions released Monday and are in effect through Sunday.

Trump said Thursday he will visit Parkland at some point, but it's unclear if that will happen this weekend.

The president and first lady Melania Trump were in town earlier this month.

The town of Palm Beach put in place traffic closures Friday morning.

Trump is expect to leave town around 5 p.m. Monday.

This will be the president's sixth trip to Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving.

CHANGES IN TRAFFIC PATTERNS BEGINNING FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2018 NO LATER THAN 6AM: Expect traffic delays and road closures in this area thru Monday, February 19, 2018. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. https://t.co/sMJmvbnKHg — Town of Palm Beach (@townpalmbeach) February 14, 2018

