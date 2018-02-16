President Trump to land in PBC around 5:40 p.m. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

President Trump to land in PBC around 5:40 p.m.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The White House said Friday morning that President Donald Trump and Melania are scheduled to arrive in Palm Beach County at about 5:40 p.m.  They are scheduled to leave Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 3:20 p.m.

FAA restrictions released Monday and are in effect through Sunday.

Trump said Thursday he will visit Parkland at some point, but it's unclear if that will happen this weekend.

The president and first lady Melania Trump were in town earlier this month.

The town of Palm Beach put in place traffic closures Friday morning.

This will be the president's sixth trip to Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.