Belle Glade shooting sends boy to hospital

Belle Glade shooting sends boy to hospital

A shooting Thursday night in Belle Glade sent one person to the hospital overnight. 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to shots fired in the area of SW Ave 4th and MLK Blvd, Belle Glade at about 10:38 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a boy that was shot in the forearm. 

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. PBSO did not say how old the victim.

PBSO has no suspect or motive in the shooting.

 

