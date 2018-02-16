Belle Glade shooting sends boy to hospital

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds mourn at vigil for victims of Florida high school shooting

A shooting Thursday night in Belle Glade sent one person to the hospital overnight.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to shots fired in the area of SW Ave 4th and MLK Blvd, Belle Glade at about 10:38 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a boy that was shot in the forearm.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. PBSO did not say how old the victim.

PBSO has no suspect or motive in the shooting.