Boca I-95 shooting linked to other fatal 95 shooting, police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The fatal shooting on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton is linked to the I-95 shooting in Lantana from later that day, Boca Raton Police announce.

Ballistic evidence recovered links the incidents, now a total of five shootings all related.

Edvin Melkevic was shot and killed on I-95 in Boca Raton on Feb. 7 inside his car.

Investigator said Hugo Selva began a crime spree on Feb. 6. Selva is accused of fatally shooting Nicole Novak, and injuring two others.

Hours after the Boca Raton shooting, Hugo Selva was shot and killed by a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy on I-95 in Lantana.

Police continue to investigate Melkevic’s death. Selva has not yet been named as a suspect in Melkevic’s case.

