Boca I-95 shooting linked to other fatal 95 shooting, police say

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds mourn at vigil for victims of Florida high school shooting

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The fatal shooting on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton is linked to the I-95 shooting in Lantana from later that day, Boca Raton Police announce.

Ballistic evidence recovered links the incidents, now a total of five shootings all related.

Edvin Melkevic was shot and killed on I-95 in Boca Raton on Feb. 7 inside his car.

Investigator said Hugo Selva began a crime spree on Feb. 6. Selva is accused of fatally shooting Nicole Novak, and injuring two others.

Hours after the Boca Raton shooting, Hugo Selva was shot and killed by a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy on I-95 in Lantana.

Police continue to investigate Melkevic’s death. Selva has not yet been named as a suspect in Melkevic’s case.

