SLCSO: 'Round 2 Florida tomorrow' not a credible threat in St. Lucie County public schools

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies and school officials have investigated a claim that "Round 2 Florida tomorrow" is not a credible threat in St. Lucie County public schools.

Officials say the threat posted on SnapChat originated in South Carolina and circulated around the country.

The individual who created it has been identified and arrested.

"The partnership between the sheriff’s office, Fort Pierce Police Department, Port St. Lucie Police Department and St. Lucie Schools is strong and takes these threats seriously, investigating each and every one," said the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on a Facebook post.

According to the Sheriff's department, agencies will continue to have an increased law enforcement presence on all school campuses Friday, including elementary schools.

Students, parents and the community members are encouraged to report any concerns or suspicious activities by immediately calling 911.

