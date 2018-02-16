Man suspected of RV break-ins arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man suspected of RV break-ins arrested

Deputies have arrested a man after investigating complaints of several burglaries in a Royal Palm Beach RV lot.

Deputies called to the lot in the 11000 block of Queen of Peace Cemetery Road in late January said they found several RVs with broken windows and doors and learned many items had been stolen.

Analyzing fingerprints left behind led investigators to Richard Preniczky, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

He was arrested but refused to answer any questions, the sheriff's office said.

He facing charges of burglary and was expected to make his first appearance in court Friday.

