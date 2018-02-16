President Trump to land in PBC around 5:15 p.m.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds mourn at vigil for victims of Florida high school shooting

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

The White House said Friday morning that President Donald Trump and Melania are scheduled to arrive in Palm Beach County at about 5:15 p.m.

FAA restrictions released Monday and are in effect through Sunday.

Trump said Thursday he will visit Parkland at some point, but it's unclear if that will happen this weekend.

The president and first lady Melania Trump were in town earlier this month.

The town of Palm Beach put in place traffic closures Friday morning.

Trump is expect to leave town around 5 p.m. Monday.

This will be the president's sixth trip to Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving.