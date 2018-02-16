Vorpagel sentenced on gun and drug charges - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vorpagel sentenced on gun and drug charges

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -  The 27-year-old-man accused of selling drugs and guns from the same home where three people were murdered has been sentenced to 8 years and 1 month in prison.

Charles Vorpagel hosted a Super Bowl party in Jupiter last year that ended in gunfire.

His three guests were all murdered. When police searched the home they discovered guns, drugs and ammunition.

Vorpagel, who entered a guilty plea at the end of last year, was sentenced on the gun and drug charges.

Police have arrested two men for the murders. They are still awaiting trial.

