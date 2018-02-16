Cops: Boy, 14, threatened to shoot up PSL school

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

Marshall Co. shooting suspect name released; charged with murder and assault

Officers arrested a 14-year-old in Port St. Lucie Friday for threatening to “shoot up” a middle school, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said.

The 14-year-old boy is facing charges for sending intimidating threats to kill or injure at Southport Middle School. WPTV is not naming the boy because he is not charged as an adult.

The boy allegedly wrote in an Instagram message that he was suspended for ten days from school and might get expelled. “I hope I do so I can shoot up the school,” the boy said.

A parent came forward to officers Friday after her daughter saw those “disturbing messages” in a thread on Tuesday, an arrest report states.

Investigators checked the boy’s Instagram account and reported finding three threatening posts.

In April, he posted a picture of himself with a modified rifle. A few days later, he posted a picture with throwing stars and the caption, “If I’m fighting someone and they start to run, they ain’t getting far.”

In June, the boy reportedly posted a picture of himself with a homemade mugshot with the caption, “future criminal.”

The reason for the boy’s suspension is redacted from the report but records confirmed the suspension.

Officers arrested the boy at his home. The boy’s mother told officers he has a BB gun, but no real firearms.

The BB gun was painted orange but matched the description of the one in the photo, the report states.