Cops: Boy, 14, threatened to shoot up PSL school - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Boy, 14, threatened to shoot up PSL school

Officers arrested a 14-year-old in Port St. Lucie Friday for threatening to “shoot up” a middle school, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said.

The 14-year-old boy is facing charges for sending intimidating threats to kill or injure at Southport Middle School. WPTV is not naming the boy because he is not charged as an adult.

The boy allegedly wrote in an Instagram message that he was suspended for ten days from school and might get expelled. “I hope I do so I can shoot up the school,” the boy said.

A parent came forward to officers Friday after her daughter saw those “disturbing messages” in a thread on Tuesday, an arrest report states.

Investigators checked the boy’s Instagram account and reported finding three threatening posts.

In April, he posted a picture of himself with a modified rifle. A few days later, he posted a picture with throwing stars and the caption, “If I’m fighting someone and they start to run, they ain’t getting far.”

In June, the boy reportedly posted a picture of himself with a homemade mugshot with the caption, “future criminal.”

The reason for the boy’s suspension is redacted from the report but records confirmed the suspension.

Officers arrested the boy at his home. The boy’s mother told officers he has a BB gun, but no real firearms.

The BB gun was painted orange but matched the description of the one in the photo, the report states.

