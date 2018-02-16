Sources: Brother of school shooter Baker Acted - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sources: Brother of school shooter Baker Acted

The brother of the accused Parkland shooter has been Baker Acted, sources tell WPTV.

Nikolas Cruz’s brother was involuntarily committed to a mental institution, under Florida's Baker Act.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detained Cruz Friday afternoon, according to sources. The Broward Sheriff’s Office placed the Baker Act on Cruz. 

SPECIAL SECTION: Parkland school shooting

An adult can be held for an involuntary exam for up to 72 hours under the law. Anyone 17 or younger can be help for up to 12 hours.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted once available. 

