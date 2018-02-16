Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Delray

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

A raccoon that fought with a dog in Delray Beach has tested positive for rabies, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Animal Care and Control was notified Wednesday that the raccoon fought with a Rhodesian Ridgeback in the Dublin Road area.

The dog owner, who broke up the fight, grabbed the raccoon and threw it in a nearby lake. The individual sustained scratches and will be placed on a preventive rabies shot series over the next two weeks, according to a news release.

The dog will have to be quarantined a minimum of 45 days at its home.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, this is the first confirmed rabid animal this year in the county.

Residents in the area of Dublin Road, east of I-95, should take the necessary precautions to avoid contact with any wild animals.

The following advice is issued:

•Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

•Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals.If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediatelyand contact Animal Care & Control at 561-233-1200.

•Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from yourneighborhood.

•Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not beproperly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

•Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans orlitter.

•Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

•Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appearfriendly.

•Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches,schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

For further information on rabies, go to the Florida Department of Health or contact the Florida Health Palm Beach County, 561-840-4500.

Animals exhibiting signs of sickness and aggressive behavior should be reported to Animal Care and Control.