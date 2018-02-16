How to help following Stoneman Douglas shooting

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

Marshall Co. shooting suspect name released; charged with murder and assault

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

Many people are wondering what actions they can take to help in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Everybody kind of has the same feelings. It’s a mixture of sadness, anger, outrage, shock," said Ryan Mackman, a Douglas alum who now works for Premier Family Health in Wellington. "People don’t know what to do with their emotions.”

“It helps with the healing process if people have some sort of a feeling where they can contribute," said Dr. Vincent Apicella, owner of Premier Family Health.

FULL COVERAGE: Parkland school shooting

Staff members at Premier Family Health in Wellington decided to put on a blood drive Friday in honor of Douglas.

“I graduated Stoneman Douglas in 1999," said Dr. Shane Zack. "The same year Aaron Feis graduated.”

Two OneBlood buses in the Premier Family Health parking lot collected blood donations from people around the area who heard about the drive going on.

"Pretty much the only way I can give back to the community down south," said Bryan King, who donated blood Friday.

But while people donated blood, there was more on their minds.

“We’ve got to figure out a solution to the problem," said Wellington Councilman Michael Napoleone, who donated blood Friday. "The problem is making sure that people that shouldn’t have access to weapons don’t have access to weapons.”

No matter your thoughts, you can be part of the conversation by getting in touch with your local representatives.

“One voice alone isn’t going to do anything," Mackman said. "It’s all of the voices of Stoneman Douglas. It’s all of the voices of Sandy Hook. It’s all of the voices of Columbine together that make that loud echo to get something done.”

To find a blood donation center or a blood drive, put in your zip code here: https://www.oneblood.org/donate-now/

To talk with your representatives, find their contact information here: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials