Trump arrives at Broward County Sheriff's Office

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds mourn at vigil for victims of Florida high school shooting

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

UPDATE:

President Donald Trump on Friday met with injured victims and first responders following the Parkland shooting tragedy.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump reached Broward Health North Hospital in Pompano Beach to pay their respects to victims and to thank medical staff helping keep the nine people who were injured, several critically, alive.

Trump's visit comes two days after accused gunman Nikolas Cruz, who police said confessed, fatally shot 17 people – mostly teenagers – at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday.

Trump's meeting with the press pool at the hospital was brief.

"First responders, everybody, the job they've done is incredible," Trump said, flanked by a hospital official and the first lady.

Trump, who confirmed he met with victims, remarked on the efficiency in which victims were quickly taken to the hospital after the shooting.

"Do our gun laws need to be changed, Mr. President?" one reporter asked as Trump and his delegation, which included White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, walked away.

After leaving the hospital, the Trumps will meet with Broward County Sheriff's Office officials, including BSO Sheriff Scott Israel and detective Richard Olson, whose son Will was shot during the onslaught.

"I will be leaving for Florida today to meet with some of the bravest people on earth – but people whose lives have been totally shattered. Am also working with Congress on many fronts," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., was aboard Air Force One, which landed at Palm Beach International Airport.

EARLIER STORY:

FAA restrictions released Monday and are in effect through Sunday.

Trump said Thursday he will visit Parkland at some point, but it's unclear if that will happen this weekend.

The president and first lady Melania Trump were in town earlier this month.

The town of Palm Beach put in place traffic closures Friday morning.

Trump is expect to leave town around 5 p.m. Monday.

This is the president's sixth trip to Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving.