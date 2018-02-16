District hiring within to replace Avossa - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

District hiring within to replace Avossa

The Palm Beach County School Board is moving quickly in its search search to replace Superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa.

Avossa announced his resignation last week. 

School board members agree they want to find a new superintendent within the district.

For about an hour Palm Beach County School Board members discussed what it will take to replace the superintendent Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm looking for someone who's committed to Palm Beach County and committed to this strategic plan," Marcia Andrews said.

By the end of the meeting, board members agreed.

"Just somebody to work with different people and bring a balance view to us," Karen Brill said. 

They believe they will find that within the county. Current superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa agrees.

"This district and the work that we're doing is our work collectively and we've got a lot of talented people internally that can continue that work," he told WPTV.

There are 19 key initiatives in the district's strategic plan. That's why the board wants someone from within who understands where the district started and where it hopes to go.

"If the school board needs me to stay longer I'm happy to do so," Avossa said. "I'm confident there's three to four really high quality candidates that are capable of doing the job and we believe before spring break the board will make that decision."

The new superintendent will likely get a five-year contract and a salary ranging between $250,000 to $350,000. 

