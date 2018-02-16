District hiring within to replace Avossa

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.More >>
