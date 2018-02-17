Fort Pierce Police Officer shoots suspect - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fort Pierce Police Officer shoots suspect

Last night at 10:45 p.m. a Fort Pierce Police Officer was responding to a burglary in progress call.

Public Information Officer Ed Cunningham said in a statement that the officer saw a suspect with what appeared to be a firearm, "In fear for his life and safety, the officer fired once, striking the suspect in the abdomen."

Police say the suspect was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center and went to surgery.  The officer was not injured.

The incident happened at 1403 Avenue M.

FDLE is on scene conducting the investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.