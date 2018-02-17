Man fatally shot in Riviera Beach early Saturday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man fatally shot in Riviera Beach early Saturday

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- A man in his early 30s was shot and killed in Riviera Beach early Saturday morning.

Riviera Beach Police received a Shot Spotter Technology alert notifying them of shots being fired in the 300 block of West 15th Street just before 1 a.m.

Officers responded to that address and located empty shell casings, but could not locate a victim.

Several minutes later Riviera Beach police received word from St. Mary's Hospital that a man with a gunshot wound was brought to the emergency room in a private vehicle. Prior to detectives arriving at the hospital, the man was pronounced deceased.

Police continue to investigate this shooting. If you have information related to this case, contact police at 561-845-4123 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.