Man fatally shot in Riviera Beach early Saturday

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- A man in his early 30s was shot and killed in Riviera Beach early Saturday morning.
Riviera Beach Police received a Shot Spotter Technology alert notifying them of shots being fired in the 300 block of West 15th Street just before 1 a.m.
Officers responded to that address and located empty shell casings, but could not locate a victim.
Several minutes later Riviera Beach police received word from St. Mary's Hospital that a man with a gunshot wound was brought to the emergency room in a private vehicle. Prior to detectives arriving at the hospital, the man was pronounced deceased.
Police continue to investigate this shooting. If you have information related to this case, contact police at 561-845-4123 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.