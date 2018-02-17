Pence: School safety to be top priority

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

(CNN) -- Vice President Mike Pence signaled a new White House focus on school safety and mental health in light of the Parkland, Florida school shooting in a Saturday speech.

"When President Trump meets with our nation's governors in just a few short weeks," Pence said, "he will make the safety of our nation's schools our top administration priority."

Pence discussed the shooting at a Saturday speech in Dallas for America First Policies, an issue advocacy group supportive of President Donald Trump. Pence said the Justice Department is working with other federal agencies to study "the intersection of mental health and criminality" and vowed to "get to the bottom" of what happened.

"We are going to remain focused on bringing renewed energy to making our schools safe and taking a renewed look at giving law enforcement and local authorities the tools they need to deal with individuals struggling with dangerous mental illness," Pence said.

Pence concluded his remarks on Parkland with a call for prayer, while "Washington and the media are running to their predictable debates."

"In this challenging time, I would offer to all of you who, like my little family, take time to bow the head and bend the knee," he said. "I encourage you to do so this week for our fellow Americans."

