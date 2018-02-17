Girl, 4, fatally shot inside car; suspect sought - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Girl, 4, fatally shot inside car; suspect sought

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl sitting in a car with young siblings and her grandmother in northeastern Ohio has been fatally shot and a suspect is being sought.

Police haven't identified the girl shot around 10:30 p.m. Friday in Akron. Police spokesman Lt. Rick Edwards says the shooting happened after the children's mother pulled in front of a home to retrieve belongings and broke windows when no one answered the door.

Edwards says a man stepped outside with a rifle and fired one shot at the car, striking the 4-year-old, who was sitting in the backseat. She was pronounced dead at an Akron hospital. The other children are girls ages 7, 6 and 3.

Edwards says a murder warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Darnell Bitting.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.