Girl, 4, fatally shot inside car; suspect sought

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

Marshall Co. shooting suspect name released; charged with murder and assault

Marshall Co. shooting suspect name released; charged with murder and assault

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl sitting in a car with young siblings and her grandmother in northeastern Ohio has been fatally shot and a suspect is being sought.

Police haven't identified the girl shot around 10:30 p.m. Friday in Akron. Police spokesman Lt. Rick Edwards says the shooting happened after the children's mother pulled in front of a home to retrieve belongings and broke windows when no one answered the door.

Edwards says a man stepped outside with a rifle and fired one shot at the car, striking the 4-year-old, who was sitting in the backseat. She was pronounced dead at an Akron hospital. The other children are girls ages 7, 6 and 3.

Edwards says a murder warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Darnell Bitting.