Historic building on the move in Stuart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Historic building on the move in Stuart

STUART, Fla. -- The historic Clifton Guest and Fishing Lodge is moving.

Built in 1915 by prolific Stuart builder Sam Matthews.

The building itself has been placed on a barge and is being floated on the St. Lucie river to a new location about 1,500 feet away from its current home at 41 S.E. Seminole Street.

The relocation is part of an effort to preserve the past while making way for the construction of the new riverfront Seminole Bluff complex.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.