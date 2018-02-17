Zoo celebrates Chinese New Year with DragonFest - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Zoo celebrates Chinese New Year with DragonFest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Crowds rang in the Chinese New Year at the Palm Beach Zoo for DragonFest.

Attendees enjoyed performances of traditional dragon and lion dances by the John Way Martial Arts Academy.

This year is the year of the dog.

Guests received fortune cookie prizes and there was a craft station and facepainting.

The event was included with regular zoo admission and was free for zoo members.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.