Man wanted for robbing Chase Bank in Stuart

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds mourn at vigil for victims of Florida high school shooting

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Dog food pulled from stores after euthanasia drug found in food

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

Marshall Co. shooting suspect name released; charged with murder and assault

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

STUART, Fla. -- The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man accused of robbing Chase Bank on Cove Road and U.S. 1 just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Bank officials say the man passed a teller a note demanding money. They say he implied he had a gun, but no weapon was seen.

He is described as a black male with a beard. He was wearing glasses (which deputies say could be for disguise purposes only), a plaid shirt, jeans and a ball cap.

The suspect fled on foot and ran into the area near Beall's department store.

If you have information on this person, please contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.