Trump mad over Obama-era Iran payment

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- President Donald Trump is railing against law enforcement and lawmakers -- this time over an Obama-era payment to Iran.

Trump says in a tweet that he's "never gotten over the fact that Obama was able to send $1.7 Billion Dollars in CASH to Iran and nobody in Congress, the FBI or Justice called for an investigation!"

The Obama administration transferred the money to Iran in 2016, using non-U.S. currency. The administration said it was the settlement of a decades-old arbitration claim between the countries. An initial payment was delivered the same day Tehran agreed to release four American prisoners.

The Obama administration eventually acknowledged the cash was used as leverage until the Americans were allowed to leave Iran. Congressional Republicans decried the payment as ransom, which the Obama administration denied.