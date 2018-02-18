Woman killed husband, 2 adult kids, then herself

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

Marshall Co. shooting suspect name released; charged with murder and assault

Marshall Co. shooting suspect name released; charged with murder and assault

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Autopsies show a suburban Detroit woman fatally shot her husband, son and daughter before killing herself.

The Oakland County medical examiner's office says 47-year-old Daniel Stuart was a victim of a homicide, along with 27-year-old Steven Stuart and 24-year-old Bethany Stuart.

Investigator Keith Batchelor tells the Detroit Free Press that 45-year-old Lauren Stuart killed herself with a gun. The bodies were discovered Friday at their home in Keego Harbor, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

A neighbor, Jacquelyn Tristani, says the family was quiet and that Lauren Stuart would occasionally borrow tools. She says sometimes "you don't know your neighbors like you maybe should."

___