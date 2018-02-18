Woman killed husband, 2 adult kids, then herself - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman killed husband, 2 adult kids, then herself

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Autopsies show a suburban Detroit woman fatally shot her husband, son and daughter before killing herself.

The Oakland County medical examiner's office says 47-year-old Daniel Stuart was a victim of a homicide, along with 27-year-old Steven Stuart and 24-year-old Bethany Stuart.

Investigator Keith Batchelor tells the Detroit Free Press that 45-year-old Lauren Stuart killed herself with a gun. The bodies were discovered Friday at their home in Keego Harbor, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

A neighbor, Jacquelyn Tristani, says the family was quiet and that Lauren Stuart would occasionally borrow tools. She says sometimes "you don't know your neighbors like you maybe should."

