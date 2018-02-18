NYC man hit by fallen piece of fire escape dies - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

NYC man hit by fallen piece of fire escape dies

NEW YORK (AP) — A man hit by a piece of fire escape that had fallen from a New York City building has died.

Police say 58-year-old Richard Marchhart died Saturday from a skull fracture he sustained when he was hit by the debris Friday.

Police say the Garden City man was walking on Broadway in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood when a piece of the building's metal fire escape hit him.

A 24-year-old woman who also was hit by the debris was hospitalized in stable condition.

Officials say a worker was inspecting the fire escape seven stories up on a ladder when a piece of it broke off and fell.

Police and the city Buildings Department are investigating.

Associated Press 2018

