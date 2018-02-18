Trump to meet with high school students

-
breaking
Friday, February 16 2018 1:18 PM EST2018-02-16 18:18:41 GMT
Sunday, February 18 2018 12:05 PM EST2018-02-18 17:05:36 GMT
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
Friday, February 16 2018 11:38 AM EST2018-02-16 16:38:38 GMT
Saturday, February 17 2018 1:03 PM EST2018-02-17 18:03:43 GMT
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
Friday, February 16 2018 7:41 PM EST2018-02-17 00:41:07 GMT
Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.More >>
Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.More >>
Friday, February 16 2018 10:55 AM EST2018-02-16 15:55:39 GMT
(Source: Pixabay)
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Thursday, February 15 2018 5:12 AM EST2018-02-15 10:12:04 GMT
Thursday, February 15 2018 11:19 PM EST2018-02-16 04:19:19 GMT
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.More >>
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.More >>
President Donald Trump will hold a listening session with high school students this week following the deadly school shooting in Florida.
A White House schedule says Trump will host students and teachers Wednesday. He also will meet with state and local officials on school safety on Thursday.
The White House did not immediately answer questions about what students would be attending the session.
Students who survived the shooting in Parkland that left 17 dead have focused their anger on the president, urging him and other elected officials to do something about gun violence.
The president visited the community Friday, seeking out victims at a hospital and meeting first responders.
Otherwise, his attention has been almost fully on the Russia investigation, the subject of a series of tweets he fired posted Sunday.
___Associated Press 2018