Facebook to verify ads with postcards

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook will soon rely on centuries-old technology to try to prevent foreign meddling in U.S. elections: the post office.

Baffled in 2016 by Russian agents who bought ads to sway the U.S. presidential campaign, Facebook's global politics and government outreach director, Katie Harbath, told the National Association of Secretaries of State on Saturday that the company would send postcards to potential buyers of political ads to confirm they reside in the U.S.

The recipient would then have to enter a code in Facebook to continue buying the ad. The method will first apply to ads that name candidates ahead of the midterm elections in November, says Facebook spokesman Andy Stone.

The plan was unveiled a day after special counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians with interfering in the presidential election.