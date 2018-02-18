JetBlue: Family of Parkland victims fly free - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

JetBlue: Family of Parkland victims fly free

JetBlue wants to help the families impacted by Wednesday's shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The airline announced on Saturday that it is offering free flights for victims' families traveling to Florida.

JetBlue also announced a partnership with ride-share company Lyft to provide free ground transportation.

JetBlue will also hold a blood drive at the BB&T center in Sunrise, Florida on Thursday, February 22nd, along with the Florida Panthers.

CNN Newsource Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.