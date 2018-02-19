1 Dead near Loxahatchee, person in custody - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Dead near Loxahatchee, person in custody

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies investigated a homicide Sunday night on the 11000 block of Mellow Court near Loxahatchee.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 8:30 p.m. where they found one man shot.

Deputies said the man later died at the hospital and a person was arrested at the scene.  Right now the motive of the shooting is unknown.  

Detectives from the violent crimes division and crime scene investigators are handling the investigation.

A portion of Mellow Court remains blocked off late Sunday night, which meant several neighbors weren't able to get to their homes. 

A next door neighbor said he was in his home when the shooting happened. He told WPTV he stepped outside when he heard a lot of noise.

"I saw somebody screaming and hollering when I first walked out of the sliding door," resident Richard DeMonaco said. "Somebody was screaming and hollering on the lawn over here, and I looked over that way and I saw there was a commotion. It looked like somebody was doing CPR because I also was calling my neighbors that were in touch with each other to let them know that something was going on."

