Honda Classic events start Monday

Honda Classic events start Monday

The Honda Classic tees off this week at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

Rickie Fowler is back to defend his title and for the first time in years, Tiger Woods is also part of the field teeing off on Thursday.

FULL COVERAGE: The Honda Classic

This will be his fourth tournament since returning to the golf course late last year. Woods has not played in the Honda the past three years because of back injuries.

Events kick off with the Pro-Am on Monday. Then practice rounds will be held starting at 12:30 pm. Tuesday.

The Honda Classic Cares Pro-Am will be held Wednesday before round one of the tournament begins on Thursday.

Last year, more than 200,000 people attended the Honda Classic, and the tournament gave more than $3 million to charity.

Daily tickets start at $50 for the tournament.  For more information, visit http://www.thehondaclassic.com.

