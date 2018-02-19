Honda Classic events start Monday

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds mourn at vigil for victims of Florida high school shooting

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Dog food pulled from stores after euthanasia drug found in food

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

Marshall Co. shooting suspect name released; charged with murder and assault

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The Honda Classic tees off this week at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

Rickie Fowler is back to defend his title and for the first time in years, Tiger Woods is also part of the field teeing off on Thursday.

FULL COVERAGE: The Honda Classic

This will be his fourth tournament since returning to the golf course late last year. Woods has not played in the Honda the past three years because of back injuries.

Events kick off with the Pro-Am on Monday. Then practice rounds will be held starting at 12:30 pm. Tuesday.

The Honda Classic Cares Pro-Am will be held Wednesday before round one of the tournament begins on Thursday.

Last year, more than 200,000 people attended the Honda Classic, and the tournament gave more than $3 million to charity.

Daily tickets start at $50 for the tournament. For more information, visit http://www.thehondaclassic.com.