Former PBSO deputy arrested in homicide

Deputies arrested a former Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy in connection with a homicide Sunday night on the 11000 block of Mellow Court near Loxahatchee.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 8:30 p.m. where they found a man shot.

Deputies said the victim, identified as Jacob Lodge, 36, of West Palm Beach later died at the hospital.

A person, identified as Carlton Nebergall Jr., 61, was arrested at the scene and faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

PBSO said that Nebergall Jr. is a former deputy who retired in December 2012.

Right now the motive of the shooting is unknown.

Detectives from the violent crimes division and crime scene investigators are handling the investigation.

A portion of Mellow Court remained blocked off late Sunday night, which meant several neighbors weren't able to get to their homes.

A next door neighbor said he was in his home when the shooting happened. He told WPTV he stepped outside when he heard a lot of noise.

"I saw somebody screaming and hollering when I first walked out of the sliding door," resident Richard DeMonaco said. "Somebody was screaming and hollering on the lawn over here, and I looked over that way and I saw there was a commotion. It looked like somebody was doing CPR because I also was calling my neighbors that were in touch with each other to let them know that something was going on."

Nebergall is expected to appear in court Monday morning.