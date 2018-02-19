Students at Olympic Heights walk out, protest - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Students at Olympic Heights walk out, protest

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - There was a heavy police presence Monday morning at Olympic Heights High School in West Boca Raton as students walked out of class to protest gun violence after last week's shooting in Broward County.

Students walked out of class at about 9:30 a.m. and held signs saying "No More Silence, End Gun Violence" and shouted "we want change."

The protest comes after the mass shooting last week killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

