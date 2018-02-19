Students at Olympic Heights walk out, protest

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds mourn at vigil for victims of Florida high school shooting

Hundreds mourn at vigil for victims of Florida high school shooting

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Dog food pulled from stores after euthanasia drug found in food

Dog food pulled from stores after euthanasia drug found in food

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

Marshall Co. shooting suspect name released; charged with murder and assault

Marshall Co. shooting suspect name released; charged with murder and assault

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - There was a heavy police presence Monday morning at Olympic Heights High School in West Boca Raton as students walked out of class to protest gun violence after last week's shooting in Broward County.

Students walked out of class at about 9:30 a.m. and held signs saying "No More Silence, End Gun Violence" and shouted "we want change."

The protest comes after the mass shooting last week killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Scripps Only Content 2018