Silverball Museum in Delray Expands

Delray Beach, Fla.- Silverball Museum in Delray Beach is expanding its dance floor, adding in more room for patrons to enjoy live music. A floating stage on the second floor is in the works and is expected to be finished by the end of February 2018. This week, the Axcents will take the stage on Friday night the 23rd and the Goodnicks will play on Saturday night the 24th at 10 p.m.

If you're more into games, Silverball has tons of authentic pinball machines dating back to the 1950's as well as classic video games, skeeball and more. They also have a full bar and food with mouthwatering options like the New England style lobster roll, two baked crab cakes, and funnel cakes.

Learn more about Silverball Museum here.

Sponsored by The Florida Lottery