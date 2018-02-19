District reveals superintendent applicants - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

District reveals superintendent applicants

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County School District has revealed applicants to replace Dr. Robert Avossa.

He is resigning effective June 12, to take a job with LRP Publications in Palm Beach Gardens.

The board voted unanimously to search internally for a candidate.


Applicants who have a Master’s degree (as required by job description)

   1.    Christiansen, David
    2.    Fennoy, Donald 
    3.    Mendez-Bonilla, Vicente
    4.    Oswald, Keith 
    5.    Rodriguez, Frank 
  

    •    Applicants who do not appear to have a Master’s degree 

    •    Auguste, Jennifer 
    •    Krieger, Gregory 
    •    Parkinson, John

Source: PBC School District

A district spokesperson said a short list of candidates will come on Wednesday, during the school board meeting. 

The board has approved a salary range of $250,000 - $300,000 and determined that it will be a 5-year contract.

 

