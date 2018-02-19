Increased police presence at Santaluces - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Increased police presence at Santaluces

School police have increased their presence at Santaluces High School out of an abundance of caution.

It comes after what the school called a non-credible threat over the weekend.

The threat was made on a Snapchat post, the school district said. 

The principal sent a message to parents saying officers investigated the post and determined it was not credible. However, the principal wants anyone with information on who may have posted the message to contact the school, Officer Vargas or Student CrimeStoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).

 

