Gas leak capped on US 1 in St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gas leak capped on US 1 in St. Lucie

A gas leak caused problems at US 1 at Weatherbee Road in St. Lucie County Monday.

For a time all SB lanes of US1 were shut down and only 1 NB lane was open.

No homes were evacuated but residents were asked to shelter in place.

The gas leak has been capped and all lanes are now back open.

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.