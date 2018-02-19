3 dead as PBSO investigates shooting, crash in suburban West Pal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 dead as PBSO investigates shooting, crash in suburban West Palm Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the aftermath of a violent incident that they say left three people dead and another hospitalized.

The sheriff's office says the incident appeared to originate at the Madison Chase apartment complex in suburban West Palm Beach.

The sheriff's office says for unknown reasons one vehicle was shooting at another.

There was a crash near Skees and Belvedere Roads.

A witness told FOX 29's Merris Badcock that one vehicle was riddled with bullet holes and it didn't look like just another car crash.

Eastbound Belvedere Road at Pike Road is shut down until further notice due to the investigation.

Westbound lanes of Belvedere are also closed in the area.

