3 dead as PBSO investigates shooting, crash in suburban West Palm Beach

breaking Posted: Friday, February 16 2018 1:18 PM EST 2018-02-16 18:18:41 GMT Updated: Monday, February 19 2018 6:44 AM EST 2018-02-19 11:44:16 GMT
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
More >>
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
More >> Posted: Friday, February 16 2018 11:38 AM EST 2018-02-16 16:38:38 GMT Updated: Saturday, February 17 2018 1:03 PM EST 2018-02-17 18:03:43 GMT
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.
More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.
More >> Updated: Friday, February 16 2018 7:41 PM EST 2018-02-17 00:41:07 GMT
Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.
More >>
Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.
More >> Updated: Friday, February 16 2018 10:55 AM EST 2018-02-16 15:55:39 GMT (Source: Pixabay)
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.
More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.
More >> Posted: Thursday, February 15 2018 5:12 AM EST 2018-02-15 10:12:04 GMT Updated: Thursday, February 15 2018 11:19 PM EST 2018-02-16 04:19:19 GMT
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.
More >>
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.
More >>
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the aftermath of a violent incident that they say left three people dead and another hospitalized.
The sheriff's office says the incident appeared to originate at the Madison Chase apartment complex in suburban West Palm Beach.
The sheriff's office says for unknown reasons one vehicle was shooting at another.
There was a crash near Skees and Belvedere Roads.
A witness told FOX 29's Merris Badcock that one vehicle was riddled with bullet holes and it didn't look like just another car crash.
Eastbound Belvedere Road at Pike Road is shut down until further notice due to the investigation.
Westbound lanes of Belvedere are also closed in the area.
Scripps Only Content 2018