Shooting, crash shuts section of Belvedere

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the aftermath of a violent incident that they say appeared to originate at the Madison Chase apartment complex in suburban West Palm Beach.

The sheriff's office says for unknown reasons one vehicle was shooting at another.

There was a crash near Skees and Belvedere Roads.

A witness told WPTV's Merris Badcock that one vehicle was riddled with bullet holes and it didn't look like just another car crash.

Eastbound Belvedere Road at Pike Road is shut down until further notice due to the investigation.

Westbound lanes of Belvedere are also closed in the area.

This is part of the scene on Belvedere and Skees Rd. Shots fired into a car, accident has shut down Belvedere. Unclear how many victims are involved. @WPTV @wptvtraffic http://t.co/aePRN5Kkor pic.twitter.com/yekhto9eiC — Merris Badcock (@MerrisBadcock) February 19, 2018

Deputies still arriving on scene here at Belvedere Rd near the FL Turnpike. @PBCountySheriff and @PBCFR on scene. #ROADCLOSURE Belvedere Rd closed EB and WB at Pike Rd. @wptvtraffic @WPTV pic.twitter.com/6Lo6nvN6mF — EricP_WPTV (@PhotogEricP) February 19, 2018

According to 2 witnesses, at least one car involved in accident was full of bullet holes. @WPTV @wptvtraffic pic.twitter.com/Te7mb8M6zs — Merris Badcock (@MerrisBadcock) February 19, 2018

Family of victims are on scene. 2 witnesses tell me 2 cars bypassed a Jeep on either side. One car made it and one car hit a semi-truck. PBSO has not confirmed. http://t.co/aePRN5Kkor @WPTV @wptvtraffic pic.twitter.com/0KvRMRApHX — Merris Badcock (@MerrisBadcock) February 19, 2018