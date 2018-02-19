Trump motorcade driver found with firearm in bag - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Trump motorcade driver found with firearm in bag

PALM BEACH, Fla.-- The drivers of the press vans in President Trump's motorcade have been replaced after officials say a personal firearm was found in the bag of one of them.

The handgun was discovered before the motorcade was scheduled to leave for Trump's golf course. 

The driver said he'd forgotten to leave the firearm in his personal vehicle before beginning his assignment.

The Secret Service says the driver was "briefly detained" but was "found to be in lawful possession" of the gun.

White House staff said all drivers were replaced after the incident and White House officials drove the press vans instead.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.