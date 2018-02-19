Trump motorcade driver found with firearm in bag

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

Marshall Co. shooting suspect name released; charged with murder and assault

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

PALM BEACH, Fla.-- The drivers of the press vans in President Trump's motorcade have been replaced after officials say a personal firearm was found in the bag of one of them.

The handgun was discovered before the motorcade was scheduled to leave for Trump's golf course.

The driver said he'd forgotten to leave the firearm in his personal vehicle before beginning his assignment.

The Secret Service says the driver was "briefly detained" but was "found to be in lawful possession" of the gun.

White House staff said all drivers were replaced after the incident and White House officials drove the press vans instead.