Student accused of bringing BB gun to school

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds mourn at vigil for victims of Florida high school shooting

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Dog food pulled from stores after euthanasia drug found in food

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

Marshall Co. shooting suspect name released; charged with murder and assault

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

A 16-year-old is facing charges after being accused of bringing BB gun to Vero Beach High School.

On Friday February 9, students said the teenager told other kids about the gun and then proceeded to open his book bag and display it, according to an arrest affidavit.

The students notified their school resource officer who let the assistant principal know of the incident.

During a search, they found an unloaded BB gun, a BB gun magazine loaded with 6 BBs, and an additional 29 BBs, the report said.

The teenager said he was spending the night at a friend's house and he brought the BB gun with him so they could play with it after school, the affidavit noted.

The student faces charges of possession/displaying a weapon on school property.