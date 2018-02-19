Student accused of bringing BB gun to school - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Student accused of bringing BB gun to school

A 16-year-old is facing charges after being accused of bringing  BB gun to Vero Beach High School.

On Friday February 9, students said the teenager told other kids about the gun and then proceeded to open his book bag and display it, according to an arrest affidavit.

The students notified their school resource officer who let the assistant principal know of the incident.

During a search, they found an unloaded BB gun, a BB gun magazine loaded with 6 BBs, and an additional 29 BBs, the report said.

The teenager said he was spending the night at a friend's house and he brought the BB gun with him so they could play with it after school, the affidavit noted.

The student faces charges of possession/displaying a weapon on school property.

