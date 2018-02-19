Woman known for piano music to play a new tune

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

Kathi Kretzer has spent her life living and breathing music, especially piano music. "I started piano lessons when I was six, my father was a minister and my mother was a piano teacher, so I grew up playing in the church."

And she has spent her adult life -- more than 40 years -- in the piano business.

Now she feels it's the time to retire, so she's closing the doors of her Jupiter piano store-- Kretzer Piano. "I'm going to be 65 next month and I just decided to go out while I'm still healthy and happy and business is strong and thriving."

Because her business thrived, Kretzer said that provided her opportunities to get involved in the community. In addition to playing at concerts with other piano teachers, in 2013 she started the Kretzer Piano Music Foundation.

"We provide music lessons for poor children and we also loan pianos to them for piano lessons and we do 60 concerts a year in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and for sick children," she said.

Kretzer is now ready to move on to a different phase of life. "From the time I mentioned my retirement people came out of the woodwork like crazy. It's just been very successful for us. It's bittersweet for sure."

Kretzer Piano is located at 240 Indiantown Road in Jupiter.