Woman known for piano music to play a new tune

Kathi Kretzer has spent her life living and breathing music, especially piano music. "I started piano lessons when I was six, my father was a minister and my mother was a piano teacher, so I grew up playing in the church."

And she has spent her adult life -- more than 40 years -- in the piano business.

Now she feels it's the time to retire, so she's closing the doors of her Jupiter piano store-- Kretzer Piano. "I'm going to be 65 next month and I just decided to go out while I'm still healthy and happy and business is strong and thriving."

Because her business thrived, Kretzer said that provided her opportunities to get involved in the community. In addition to playing at concerts with other piano teachers, in 2013 she started the Kretzer Piano Music Foundation.

"We provide music lessons for poor children and we also loan pianos to them for piano lessons and we do 60 concerts a year in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and for sick children," she said.

Kretzer is now ready to move on to a different phase of life. "From the time I mentioned my retirement people came out of the woodwork like crazy. It's just been very successful for us. It's bittersweet for sure."

Kretzer Piano is located at 240 Indiantown Road in Jupiter.

 

