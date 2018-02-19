Hundreds fill Citrus Bowl in Vero Beach to remember victims of Stoneman Douglas shooting

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

Months after surviving a mass shooting himself, a father says he doesn’t know what to tell his son, now a mass shooting survivor, too.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

VERO BEACH, Fla. - Several hundred people filled the Citrus Bowl stadium at Vero Beach High School Monday to remember the 17 victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School.

Amongst the teachers, students, parents and community members in the crowd, a couple from the Parkland area joined the vigil more than 100 miles away from their home.

“Our sons, they went to Douglas,” said Terry and Denise Bees.

“It’s just so sad at home, everybody is just so sad,” Denise said

They have not attended any vigils closer to home since the tragedy.

“I can honestly say, I’ve been telling people I’m hiding in Vero...Because it’s too painful,” Denise said.

Monday, they decided it was time to be a part of the events dedicated to Parkland.

“No question, we had to be here because we had to represent somehow,” Denise said.

They say they are proud of the Douglas students who are pushing for changes in gun laws, and hoping to make a difference by preventing any other school shootings.

"The children at Douglas have lost their innocence but they do have a passion to make a change,” Terrry said.

That change is something they want to support and be a part of.

The Parent Teacher Association put together Monday night’s vigil. Organizers say The PTA is looking to hold statewide vigils over the next couple weeks.

