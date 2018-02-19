Vero Beach vigil for shooting victims

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds mourn at vigil for victims of Florida high school shooting

Hundreds mourn at vigil for victims of Florida high school shooting

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Dog food pulled from stores after euthanasia drug found in food

Dog food pulled from stores after euthanasia drug found in food

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

Marshall Co. shooting suspect name released; charged with murder and assault

Marshall Co. shooting suspect name released; charged with murder and assault

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

Several hundred people filled the Citrus Bowl stadium at Vero Beach High School Monday to remember the 17 victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School.

Amongst the teachers, students, parents and community members in the crowd, a couple from the Parkland area joined the vigil more than 100 miles away from their home.

“Our sons, they went to Douglas,” said Terry and Denise Bees.

“It’s just so sad at home, everybody is just so sad,” Denise said

They have not attended any vigils closer to home since the tragedy.

“I can honestly say, I’ve been telling people I’m hiding in Vero...Because it’s too painful,” Denise said.

Monday, they decided it was time to be a part of the events dedicated to Parkland.

FULL COVERAGE: Parkland school shooting

“No question, we had to be here because we had to represent somehow,” Denise said.

They say they are proud of the Douglas students who are pushing for changes in gun laws, and hoping to make a difference by preventing any other school shootings.

"The children at Douglas have lost their innocence but they do have a passion to make a change,” Terrry said.

That change is something they want to support and be a part of.

The Parent Teacher Association put together Monday night’s vigil. Organizers say The PTA is looking to hold statewide vigils over the next couple weeks.