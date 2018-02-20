'Birdies for the Brave' at Honda Classic

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

Marshall Co. shooting suspect name released; charged with murder and assault

Marshall Co. shooting suspect name released; charged with murder and assault

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens is gearing up for a big week.

WPTV will be starting week-long coverage, with tournament action starting on Thursday.

As crews and golfers set up on Monday, local veterans were treated to one-of-a-kind golf experience.

Birdies for the Brave picked several veterans from across the country — including two local vets — for a custom golf club fitting.

The veterans were given an entire set of brand new, top of the line clubs that are fit precisely to their height and injuries they’ve sustained in battle.

“I got shot a couple of times in Afghanistan, I was thrown from an open vehicle another time…back surgery, dislocated shoulder… so I have a little trouble sometimes with my turn and flexibilities," said Andrew Mick, Army veteran from Jupiter.

Monday morning, the veterans worked with swing coaches to help customize the perfect clubs to fit their needs.

“I deployed to Fallujah, Iraq in 2005 and I was injured by a roadside bomb," said Lyndon Ortiz, Army veteran from Orlando wounded in action. “It’s given us, given me personally an outlet as a form of therapy and recovery. That’s what I do to get out of my own head, is go to the range to hit some balls or play some golf.”

All of the clubs were covered free of charge by Callaway Golf.

More events for veterans are planned this week, including Military Appreciation Day at the 17th hole on Thursday.

