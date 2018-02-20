1 Person killed in I-95 crash in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Person killed in I-95 crash in Lake Worth

The Florida Highway Patrol said one person was killed in a crash late Monday night on Interstate 95 in Lake Worth.

The wreck occurred in the southbound lanes near 6th Avenue exit around 11 p.m.

All lanes are back open after overnight closures.

The name of the victim has not been released. 

