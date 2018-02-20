School threats prompt Palm Beach Co. robocall

Palm Beach County parents received a message from the head of school police on Monday that emphasized the safety at schools and urged parents to deliver a message to their children.

The robocall stated:

“We have been working diligently to study the details coming from the Parkland shooting to make any immediate improvements in our security protocols. I'm calling this evening to ask for your help in addressing a very frustrating trend. We have had a handful of students make threats against schools on social media. Many of these threats are turning out to be made by students who say they were just joking. I know you will agree, parents, that these threats are no joke."



The message went on to ask parents to talk to their kids about the proper use of social media and the lasting consequences of making jokes and also reinforced if a student sees something to say something.