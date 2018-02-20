FBI charges Lewis Bennett with 2nd-degree murder in missing wife Isabella Hellmann case

More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more and 62 percent say the same for President Trump.

Borges has a long road to recovery and is in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page said in his honor.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

MIAMI - The FBI has filed a second-degree murder charge against Lewis Bennett for his alleged involvement in the murder of his wife, Isabella Hellman, in 2017.

The federal complaint said that Bennett damaged the boat from the inside, causing flooding to the catamaran.

He was also sentenced Tuesday morning in a federal court in Miami to seven months in prison and three years of supervised release, if he's not deported, for transporting stolen coins.

Bennett, 41, of Poole, United Kingdom, will have to report to immigration officials upon his release from jail.

Bennett was taken into federal custody at the federal court house in Miami.

Bennett’s wife, Isabella Hellmann, vanished from Bennett's boat in the Florida Straits last May during a trip from St. Maarten to Key West. Bennett says he felt the boat hit something, and he was jolted out of bed around 1 a.m. When he looked for Isabella she was gone, he said.

The Coast Guard rescued Bennett from a life raft where he had put some of his belongings when he abandoned the boat.

The Coast Guard later located the life raft and took an inventory of its contents. Federal agents said there were tubes of coins in his life raft. The coins were stolen from a boat in St. Martin in 2016 and the FBI said Bennett was a member of the crew and was the one who was reporting the gold and silver coins stolen.

