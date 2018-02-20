PBSO ID's victims in Belvedere Road shooting

Posted: Tuesday, February 20 2018 2:12 AM EST 2018-02-20 07:12:10 GMT Updated: Tuesday, February 20 2018 3:34 PM EST 2018-02-20 20:34:11 GMT
Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.
A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.
Posted: Friday, February 16 2018 1:18 PM EST
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
Posted: Tuesday, February 20 2018 12:16 PM EST
Borges has a long road to recovery and is in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page said in his honor.
Posted: Tuesday, February 20 2018 12:34 PM EST
More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more and 62 percent say the same for President Trump.
UPDATE:
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified three of the four victims as:
Chauncey Christian, 21, who died in the shooting. Jerry Dunois, 20, who died in the shooting Unidentified juvenile, whose name has not been released, who also died Derek Jupiter, 20, who is hospitalized in stable condition ----------- EARLIER STORY
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the aftermath of a violent incident that they say left three people dead and another hospitalized.
The sheriff's office says the incident appeared to originate at the Madison Chase apartment complex in suburban West Palm Beach.
The sheriff's office says for unknown reasons one vehicle was shooting at another.
There was a crash near Skees and Belvedere roads.
A witness told WPTV's Merris Badcock that one vehicle was riddled with bullet holes and it didn't look like just another car crash.
East and westbound lanes of Belvedere Road were closed for several hours. They have since reopened.
