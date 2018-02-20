PBSO ID's victims in Belvedere Road shooting

More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more and 62 percent say the same for President Trump.

Poll: Trump, Congress not doing enough to prevent mass shootings

Borges has a long road to recovery and is in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page said in his honor.

Donations mounting for student praised as hero after taking 5 shots during Parkland school shooting

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

Next stop for school shooting survivors: the Florida Capitol

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

UPDATE:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified three of the four victims as:

Chauncey Christian, 21, who died in the shooting.

Jerry Dunois, 20, who died in the shooting

Unidentified juvenile, whose name has not been released, who also died

Derek Jupiter, 20, who is hospitalized in stable condition

EARLIER STORY

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the aftermath of a violent incident that they say left three people dead and another hospitalized.

The sheriff's office says the incident appeared to originate at the Madison Chase apartment complex in suburban West Palm Beach.

The sheriff's office says for unknown reasons one vehicle was shooting at another.

There was a crash near Skees and Belvedere roads.

A witness told WPTV's Merris Badcock that one vehicle was riddled with bullet holes and it didn't look like just another car crash.

East and westbound lanes of Belvedere Road were closed for several hours. They have since reopened.

This is part of the scene on Belvedere and Skees Rd. Shots fired into a car, accident has shut down Belvedere. Unclear how many victims are involved. @WPTV @wptvtraffic http://t.co/aePRN5Kkor pic.twitter.com/yekhto9eiC — Merris Badcock (@MerrisBadcock) February 19, 2018

Deputies still arriving on scene here at Belvedere Rd near the FL Turnpike. @PBCountySheriff and @PBCFR on scene. #ROADCLOSURE Belvedere Rd closed EB and WB at Pike Rd. @wptvtraffic @WPTV pic.twitter.com/6Lo6nvN6mF — EricP_WPTV (@PhotogEricP) February 19, 2018

According to 2 witnesses, at least one car involved in accident was full of bullet holes. @WPTV @wptvtraffic pic.twitter.com/Te7mb8M6zs — Merris Badcock (@MerrisBadcock) February 19, 2018

Family of victims are on scene. 2 witnesses tell me 2 cars bypassed a Jeep on either side. One car made it and one car hit a semi-truck. PBSO has not confirmed. http://t.co/aePRN5Kkor @WPTV @wptvtraffic pic.twitter.com/0KvRMRApHX — Merris Badcock (@MerrisBadcock) February 19, 2018